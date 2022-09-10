Look: This Quinn Ewers Stat Is Going Viral
It's a shame Quinn Ewers had to exit today's Texas vs. Alabama game in the first quarter, because he was putting on a show early on.
Ewers completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 134 yards in less than a full quarter of play. He should of had more had Xavier Worthy held on to a deep ball that would have gone for a touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, Ewers still had the most passing yards in the game before Bryce Young passed him with just a few minutes to go.
"Quinn Ewers is currently leading this game in pass yards with 134," said J.D. PicKell.
This game might have been a blowout had Quinn Ewers been healthy. But now it looks like Alabama is going to sneak away with a victory on a day that Texas football was clearly the better team.
Alabama leads Texas 17-16 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of the action on FOX.