Look: This Quinn Ewers Stat Is Going Viral

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's a shame Quinn Ewers had to exit today's Texas vs. Alabama game in the first quarter, because he was putting on a show early on.

Ewers completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 134 yards in less than a full quarter of play. He should of had more had Xavier Worthy held on to a deep ball that would have gone for a touchdown.

Late in the fourth quarter, Ewers still had the most passing yards in the game before Bryce Young passed him with just a few minutes to go.

"Quinn Ewers is currently leading this game in pass yards with 134," said J.D. PicKell.

This game might have been a blowout had Quinn Ewers been healthy. But now it looks like Alabama is going to sneak away with a victory on a day that Texas football was clearly the better team.

Alabama leads Texas 17-16 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of the action on FOX.