Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most.

One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had.

The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The Cowboys, meanwhile, went the entire game without being penalized.

According to Rob Daniels, the Longhorns became the second team this century to be penalized 14 or more times while the opponent wasn't penalized at all.

In 2001, Alabama suffered similar fate against UCLA.

Another reason Texas lost this Saturday is because the offense failed to take care of the football. Quinn Ewers had three costly interceptions.

Texas is now 5-3 on the season with a 3-2 record during conference play.

Next up for Texas is a showdown with Kansas State. That won't be an easy game by any means.

But first, the Longhorns will have a bye week to correct some of their flaws.