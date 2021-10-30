Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon.

Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.

Texas can’t even beat Big 12 teams right now. But it somehow believes it’s going to take care of business in the SEC in coming years. Good luck.

Baylor fans couldn’t help but chant “SEC!” while Texas players walked off the field into the stadium tunnel. It just means more.

“Plenty of ‘SEC’ chants at the end of that one, from the Baylor fans. Texas falls 31-24,” writes Jeff Jones of KVUE News. “In the past three games combined, UT has been outscored by 45 points in the fourth quarter.”

That’s about as good a troll you’ll ever see. Well done, Baylor fans.

Texas, meanwhile, has an identity crisis on its hands. It can’t get out of its own way in the second half these past few games.

Steve Sarkisian is confident the Longhorns are going to get past this and become a “dangerous” team down the road.

“One of these weeks, we’re going to get over this hump. And when we do, we’ll become a very dangerous team,” Sarkisian said after the game, via Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

Sarkisian had better get things figured out in a hurry. Before he knows it, Texas will be playing the big boys of the SEC.

Baylor, meanwhile, is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play this season. The Bears deserve some attention.