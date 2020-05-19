Mack Brown Names His Biggest Recruiting Miss At Texas

Mack Brown’s one of the best recruiters in the game, but he’s not perfect. The former Texas head coach had a program-changing recruiting loss during his time with the Longhorns.

Brown didn’t lose many out on many elite Texas prospects over the years, but a former 5-star RB left the state in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2004. As if the Red River Showdown wasn’t already intense enough, the Sooners’ addition of Adrian Peterson added more fuel to the fire.

Peterson went on to do big things at Oklahoma, rushing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in just three years. There’s no doubt Brown and the Longhorns wish they did more to persuade Peterson – the Texas native – to commit to Texas.

Brown recently called losing out on the Peterson sweepstakes the biggest recruiting loss of his Texas coaching career.

“I would say it was probably Adrian Peterson,” Brown told Langston Wertz of The Charlotte Observer. “He was a great running back at Oklahoma. He was from East Texas. That’s probably one that got away that I thought we had a chance to get.”

Brown isn’t dwelling on the past, though. The North Carolina head coach has flexed his recruiting muscle during his time with the Tar Heels, exceeding expectations in the process.

North Carolina could be the next up-and-comer of college football. But for now, Clemson’s the class of the ACC.

Brown is on the verge of building something special in Chapel Hill.