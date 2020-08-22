Mark Sanchez Believes 1 Major Coach’s Seat Is “Getting Hot”

Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez believes Tom Herman’s time to make a bigger impression is running out.

Herman’s been a disappointment for Texas and its fans since he took over the programs a few years ago. It’s not that the Longhorns’ coach has done a poor job, he just simply hasn’t made too strong of an impression and has yet to win a conference title.

Some believe if Herman can’t get the job done this season, in regards to a Big 12 Championship, Texas may look to make a coaching change. That’d come as no surprise to Sanchez.

The former USC quarterback thinks Herman’s seat is getting hot. If the Texas coach has another underwhelming year, it could cost him his job.

“That seat’s getting hot, baby,” Sanchez said on College Football Live, via 247Sports. “You know those Texas fans, they want the Longhorns to win. I think they’ve got to prove something this year. We all know Sam Ehlinger, and we’re going to be looking at him. I’m looking at that outside linebacker, Joseph Ossai. This guy had five sacks in that game against Utah in their bowl game. He’s got a nose for the football. He’s got to be their leader on defense and help get the ball back to Sam Ehlinger to score points and win.”

Sanchez isn’t wrong here. Texas needs to have a big year if Herman hopes to keep his job.

The Longhorns begin their 2020 season on Sept. 12 against UTEP.

Texas will play a 10-game schedule this season. The Big 12 is one of three Power Five conferences that’ll play football this fall.