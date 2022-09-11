Matt Leinart Reacts To His 1st Visit To DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart at the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former USC star Matt Leinart picked the right time to visit DKR Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time.

Unranked Texas almost upset No. 1 Alabama earlier this afternoon, but came up short in a 20-19 thriller.

Leinart experienced the game first-hand on Saturday afternoon. He came away very impressed by the environment.

"My first time to Austin for a game and it was incredible," said Leinart. "The fans, atmosphere, game are reasons why CFB is the greatest sport there is and I get cover it for a living? Wow. So lucky !"

Texas is clearly on the right trajectory under Steve Sarkisian, but the Longhorns still have some work to do.

Leinart, meanwhile, may make his way out to DKR for another game this season.