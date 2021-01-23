Just a week before the national title game between Alabama and Ohio State, the college football world learned that Steve Sarkisian would take over as the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Sarkisian was still preparing for the title game as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. A few days later, the Crimson Tide put on an offensive clinic, taking down the Buckeyes 52-24 to win the title.

With a title in his back pocket, Sarkisian boarded a plane for Austin the very next morning. While Longhorns fans know they’re getting an accomplished coach, they also know there’s a lot of “scrutiny” that comes with the job.

Well, at least Matthew McConaughey does. He gave his honest thoughts on the Longhorns hiring the former Alabama offensive coordinator.

“Look, I feel good and I feel hopeful,” he said on ESPN+’s Stephen A’s World. “He obviously did great work as an OC at Alabama. He’s now stepping into the HC, which is the same but more and a different job than he had then. Look, at the University of Texas, you’ve got to understand how to embrace the awesome scrutiny that comes with the stage here as players and as coaches. The stage at the University of Texas is like no other.”

Texas doesn’t need McConaughey’s seal of approval to hire a new head coach.

However, it’s nice to have such a public representative of the university offer optimism on the future the program.

Sarkisian led the most potent offense in college football during the 2020 season. Longhorns fans hope he can do the same for Texas.