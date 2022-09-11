Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.
However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so.
The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns following Saturday's disappointing outcome.
"we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
Well said, Matthew. He's right, too.
If Texas can play like it did on Saturday on a consistent basis it's going to be a fun year.