Matthew McConaughey Has Message For Texas Longhorns

Matthew McConaughey has become Texas football’s biggest celebrity supporter these past few years. And with just under two months to go until the 2021 season, the famed actor sent a message to the Longhorns on Tuesday.

In his latest tweet, McConaughey is seen rocking a Texas t-shirt and holding a motorcycle helmet with the Longhorns’ logo on it while sitting on a white and burnt orange-colored motorcycle. No, we’re not kidding.

He also sent a message to Texas football ahead of the 2021 season: “all gas no breaks #hookem.” McConaughey is clearly excited about watching some football later this fall.

Take a look.

We’re with you, Matthew McConaughey. We can’t wait for the 2021 season, either. Texas fans, in particular, have plenty of reason to be excited.

The Longhorns are entering a new era. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has taken over the program. His previous stops as head at Washington and USC didn’t go so well. But now with a year studying Nick Saban under his belt, there’s plenty of reason to believe he’ll finally put it all together.

The Longhorns, at the very least, should have one of the more exciting offenses in college football later this fall. First, they’ll have to figure out who to start at quarterback with Sam Ehlinger trying to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Regardless of who’s behind center or how the Longhorns play later this fall, Texas football will always have a die-hard fan in McConaughey. And, by the looks of it, he’s eager for the start of college football’s 2021 season.