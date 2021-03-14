Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Texas’ Big 12 Championship

The Texas Longhorns are Big 12 Tournament champions for the first time since the conference was formed. And you can bet that Texas superfan and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is happy to see it.

Taking to Twitter last night, McConaughey congratulated his alma mater on their title win. He declared that it should the “first of many” but says that the Longhorns aren’t done yet. McConaughey is ready for the NCAA Tournament.

“@TexasMBB Big 12 Champs has a nice ring to it,” McConaughey tweeted. “First of many. We’re not done. Let’s go dancin #hookem”

Texas’ 91-86 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship secured their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018. Granted, they got a bit lucky with Kansas missing the game.

. @TexasMBB Big 12 Champs has a nice ring to it. First of many. We’re not done. Let’s go dancin #hookem pic.twitter.com/yhaNp7qoSh — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 14, 2021

The Texas Longhorns entered the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 13 team in the nation and the No. 3 seed in the competition. They narrowly beat sixth-seeded Texas Tech in the quarterfinals and were ready to face No. 2 seed Kansas in the semifinals.

But a positive COVID-19 test forced the Jayhawks out of the tournament. That automatically advanced Texas to the Championship Game. Oklahoma State did them the favor of knocking of top-seeded Baylor, who beat Texas handily in the regular season.

By hook or by crook, Texas found their way to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament. And Matthew McConaughey will be rooting for the Longhorns all the way.

How deep of a run can Texas make in the NCAA Tournament?