Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Texas Losing To Oklahoma

On Saturday afternoon, the Red River Showdown gave fans one of the best – and possible one of the worst – college football games in recent memory.

Texas and Oklahoma couldn’t settle things in regulation so the game headed to overtime…again….and again….and again. The Longhorns and Sooners played the longest game in Red River Showdown history.

Finally, in the fourth overtime, the Sooners scored a touchdown and converted on a two-point conversion. Needing a touchdown, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger forced a pass into the endzone.

The pass was intercepted and Oklahoma survived to walk out with a 53-45 win. Following the game, Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey gave his thoughts on the game.

“On the L side of Awesome. Longhorn Nation keep head and heart high. Belief Will Lead,” the actor said.

It’s a brutal loss for the Longhorns, who move to 2-2 on the season after suffering their second-straight loss. After opening the season with two wins, it looked like Texas was poised for a College Football Playoff berth.

Two games later, the Longhorns will be lucky to challenge for the Big 12 crown.

With the win, Oklahoma also moves to 2-2 on the season. The Sooners and Longhorns were expected to be the class of the Big 12, but both have struggled mightily this season.