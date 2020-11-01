Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Texas’ Upset Win Today

Texas fans can celebrate, including actor Matthew McConaughey, can celebrate after the Longhorns knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime.

It was a much-needed win for the program and its head coach, and with the victory Texas moved to 4-2 on the season. After the game, McConaughey had a message for the team and his fellow Longhorn fans.

“W on the way to Awesome. Longhorn Nation keep head and heart high. Belief Will Lead,” he tweeted.

McConaughey is a Texas native and a University of Texas alum. He’s been outspoken about his support for his alma mater over the years.

This week, McConaughey addressed Texas’ recent struggles and his own expectations for the program with Colin Cowherd on FS1.

“If you come to Texas, you know what’s expected,” McConaughey said. “You compete for championships. You’re handed the keys to the Ferrari. Here you go, drive it.”

Texas will return home next weekend for a key matchup with West Virginia. Both teams are 3-2 in league play and 4-2 overall.

The winner will remain in the hunt in the Big 12. The loser is likely headed for a mediocre season.