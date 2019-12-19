Matthew McConaughey Sends Message To Texas’ New DC

Earlier this week, the Texas Longhorns officially announced the hiring of former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash. He’s replacing Todd Orlando as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Ash was fired early in the season by the Scarlet Knights. Prior to his time as a head coach, he served as a defensive assistant for Iowa State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Texas struggled mightily on defense this past season. The athletic department clearly believes that Ash can help turn that unit around next year.

While the fans in Austin won’t probably grade this hire until Ash proves himself on Saturdays, Texas native Matthew McConaughey sounds pleased with the move.

McConaughey tweeted out “Welcome to the team” to Ash.

Check it out:

McConaughey isn’t just a proud alum from Texas, he’s a diehard Longhorns fan. When College GameDay is on campus for a big game he’s usually available to be the guest picker.

The Longhorns definitely had a disappointing season by their standards, but the future of the program is still bright. That being said, it’s imperative that Ash improves the defense in 2020.

If Texas doesn’t figure out its issues on the defensive side of the football, the entire fan base – including McConaughey – won’t be too thrilled.