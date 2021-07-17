Big Ten Basketball Star Marcus Carr Announces Transfer Destination

It didn’t take long for Chris Beard to make some noise as the head coach of Texas‘ basketball team. On Saturday afternoon, Texas landed a commitment from Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr.

Carr announced his decision on Instagram, posting a photo of him in a Longhorns uniform with the caption “Hook ‘Em.”

Several analysts had Carr ranked as the best transfer in the country. Last season, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers.

Texas has such a loaded roster that Carr’s role may have to change a bit. On the other hand, he’s a lethal scorer, so Beard should have no trouble finding ways to utilize him over the course of the 2021-22 season.

The college basketball world appears to be all in on the Longhorns after seeing this announcement from Carr.

“Good lord, Chris Beard loaded up,” Kyle Tucker of The Athletic tweeted. “Not sure how those pieces fit, but the Horns definitely have pieces.”

“Texas has three of my top five transfers and six of my top 31,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “Longhorns are loaded.”

Beard has done a marvelous job of rebuilding the Longhorns’ roster in such a short period of time. Before adding Carr to the program, he landed commitments from Devin Askew, Christian Bishop, Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu and Tre Mitchell.

On paper, Texas has all the tools it needs to win the Big 12. Now, it’s up to Beard to make sure this roster can reach its full potential.