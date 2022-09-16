New Details Emerge From Arch Manning's Final Recruiting Visit At Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns aren't afraid to spend a lot of money on recruiting. They made that abundantly clear this summer.

According to records obtained by The Athletic, Texas spent roughly $630,000 on two recruiting weekends in June. That includes the weekend that Arch Manning came to town.

Manning's visit to Texas cost the program a pretty penny. The Longhorns spent almost $280,000 on Manning and nine other recruits. So far, four of them have committed to the university.

Per the report from The Athletic, Texas put that $280,000 to use for that visit.

From June 17-19, the Longhorns provided recruits with a full spread in their rooms at the Four Seasons Austin, a photoshoot at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium and a trip to driving range Top Golf. They were also provided with multiple lavish meals and a breakfast at the home of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Though it costs a lot, Texas' investments have certainly paid off.

At the moment, Texas owns the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle. Sarkisian's 2023 class contains a trio of five-star recruits and over a dozen four-star recruits.

If the Longhorns continue to recruit at this rate, they could eventually join the CFP picture.