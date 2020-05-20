Ohio State Commit Blasts Texas Football In Recent Social Media Post

Ohio State and Texas don’t have any sort of rivalry with one another. But Buckeyes’ commit Tunmise Adeleye’s latest comments as to why he didn’t commit to the Longhorns may add some fuel to a fire that wasn’t there to begin with until now.

Adeleye’s one of the top prospects in the 2021 cycle. The four-star is the No. 4 SDE and 33rd overall recruit in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. Adeleye decided to end his recruitment a bit early, committing to Ohio State last month.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes beat out other prominent programs – Texas included – for Adeleye’s pledge. The choice was a no-brainer for the four-star defensive end. Ohio State’s sent a considerable amount of defensive-line prospects to the NFL, including Chase Young and the Bosa brothers.

As for Texas, Adeleye turned down the Longhorns for a stunning reason. The elite prospect cited Texas’ poor development – in regards to sending four- and five-star prospects to the NFL – in a recent Instagram story. This isn’t a good look for Tom Herman and the Longhorns.

“Cause in the past five years they’ve only sent 15 percent of their 4 and 5 star recruits to the NFL Draft,” Adeleye answered in response to being asked why he didn’t choose Texas, via his personal Instagram story.

Yikes. This doesn’t bode well for the Longhorns.

Texas has been on the cusp of returning to greatness for several years now. But the Longhorns just can’t seem to get over the hump.

It doesn’t seem like elite recruits are very enthusiastic about Texas these days, evident by Adeleye’s post.