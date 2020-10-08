Kickoff between Oklahoma and Texas is still two days away, but the trash talk has already begun. In one of the weirdest stories you’ll read this college football season, Sooners fans made Tom Herman a top trend on Twitter simply by tweeting bizarre insults.

Seriously, the Oklahoma fan base has found a way to get Tom Herman trending roughly 48 hours before the Red River Showdown even begins.

One of the top tweets thus far says “Tom Herman eats ketchup on his steak.” Unlike superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the football world has not heard about Herman’s love for ketchup – at least not yet.

Herman is literally going viral for things he’s never said or done. For example, another Oklahoma fan wrote “Tom Herman goes to Mexican restaurants and orders chicken nuggets and fries.”

If this weird story doesn’t depict the bad blood between Oklahoma and Texas, we’re not sure what will.

Tom Herman is trending #1 in the country. Clicked on it thinking he said something dumb, something dumb happened because Texas, or the Texans want to hire him, because Texans. It’s entirely just insulting tweets from Oklahoma fans. — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) October 8, 2020

Tom Herman eats ketchup on his steak — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 8, 2020

Since the Longhorns and Sooners are coming off tough losses in Week 5, there should be a sense of urgency from both sidelines. Lincoln Riley doesn’t want his team to fall to 1-3 on the season, meanwhile Herman would love to silence all the chatter about him potentially losing his job by picking up a huge win over a rival program.

Until the game actually kicks off on Saturday, Oklahoma fans will be throwing digs at Herman on Twitter.

We’ll see if Texas fans decide to retaliate and make Lincoln Riley a trending topic as well.