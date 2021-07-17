Look: Patrick Mahomes Not Amused By Quandre Diggs’ Chris Beard Joke

Earlier this year, rising star head coach Chris Beard left the Texas Tech Red Raiders for their biggest rival, the Texas Longhorns. TTU alum Patrick Mahomes is still upset with Beard’s decision.

Beard picked up a commitment from Marcus Carr, the No. 1 ranked transfer in college basketball this offseason, on Saturday. Carr’s the seventh transfer Beard has hauled in since becoming the Longhorns’ new head coach. Texas basketball has a legitimate case of being a top-five team entering the 2021-22 season.

It’s safe to say Texas Tech is going to miss Beard… a lot. Not only is he a brilliant X’s and O’s guy, he’s a terrific recruiter. Mahomes, in particular, is sad Beard is doing so well for a rival program.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, a Texas alum, sent Mahomes a message on Saturday. He thanked him and the Red Raiders for Beard.

Chris Beard going crazy!! Thanks @PatrickMahomes — Nino (@qdiggs6) July 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes had a pretty hilarious response. Check it out below.

Chris Beard worked wonders at Texas Tech, turning it into a serious contender. One can only imagine what he’ll be able to do at Texas with a few years under his belt.

The Longhorns are more than ready to take the jump from tournament team to a true national championship contender. They consistently underperformed with Shaka Smart – who left Austin for Marquette – at the helm.

Can Beard be the one who finally leads Texas to the promised land? If he does, he’ll have one sad fan in Mahomes.

