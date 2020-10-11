Photo Of Sam Ehlinger After Saturday’s Loss Is Depressing

Sam Ehlinger’s Texas’ blood runs deep, so it comes as no surprise he had a depressing reaction to the Longhorns’ loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday afternoon.

Even in a season in which the Sooners have taken a step back, Texas couldn’t upend OU this weekend. The Sooners escaped with an unbelievable 53-45 victory in the fourth overtime following Ehlinger’s costly interception. Up to that moment, the Texas quarterback was having a historic game.

Trailing 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, Ehlinger proceeded to throw two touchdowns, the latter coming with just 14 seconds left in the game, to even the score at 31-31 heading into overtime.

Ehlinger then used his legs to score in the extra periods, scampering for touchdown runs of two and 25 yards. The heroics quickly came to an end in the fourth overtime when the Texas quarterback heaved the ball to the end-zone before it was picked off by an Oklahoma defender. Ehlinger’s reaction to Texas’ OT loss was absolutely devastating. Take a look below.

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger remained on the field for "The Eyes of Texas" school song after the four overtime loss to Oklahoma. https://t.co/Dmiqp1fjrs pic.twitter.com/EFS3uS3k6S — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) October 10, 2020

Sam Ehlinger walked away from the game with his head held low, but still flashing the “Horns Up” gesture. He was one of the only players to remain on the field for “The Eyes of Texas” after the loss. This has to be one of the most depressing defeats of Ehlinger’s career.

Luckily, Texas football isn’t out of the Big 12 title race just yet, especially given Oklahoma’s struggles prior to Saturday’s game.

The playoff is certainly out of the picture for both Oklahoma and Texas at this point. But there’s still plenty left to play for as the season rolls along.