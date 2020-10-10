Photo: Sad Texas Longhorns Fans Already Going Viral

It’s rivalry day for Oklahoma and Texas.

The Sooners and the Longhorns have both disappointed so far this season. Oklahoma, the Big 12’s preseason favorite, has been upset twice, losing to Kansas State and Iowa State. Texas, meanwhile, fell to TCU last weekend.

But Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley’s respective programs have a chance to secure a big win on Saturday. Texas and Oklahoma are facing off in the Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a tough start for both programs. Oklahoma did nothing on its first offensive possession and then Texas turned the ball over.

You don’t want to start games like this:

Not an ideal first drive for Texas 😬 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/osnqPfWSV6 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 10, 2020

A couple of sad Texas Longhorns fans are already going viral in the stands. There is limited capacity allowed at this afternoon’s rivalry game:

Welp, there’s still plenty of game to play.

Oklahoma leads Texas, 3-0, midway through the first quarter. While both programs are definitely in need of a win, this feels like a bigger contest for Tom Herman’s program, which entered the season with College Football Playoff hopes. Texas cannot afford a loss today if it wants to keep those dreams alive.

The Longhorns need to turn things around quickly today.

Oklahoma and Texas are currently playing on FOX.