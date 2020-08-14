2022 five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the highest-rated prospects to come out of the state of Texas. While it may be awhile before he takes the field on Saturdays, he’s ready to make his decision.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ewers announced that he is committing to the Texas Longhorns. “COMMITTED!!” Ewers wrote. “#texanbornandraised”

Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. As of writing, he has a perfect rating from the site’s recruiting experts. No player has received a perfect rating from 247Sports since Rashan Gary in 2016, and no QB has received one since the great Vince Young.

But Ewers has earned all of the praise and pro comparisons he’s getting. As a sophomore at Texas’ Southlake Carroll High School, he completed 72.4-percent of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions. On the ground, Quinn Ewers added another 568 yards and nine touchdowns.

For his strong play, Ewers earned numerous personal accolades while leading Southlake Carroll to the state quarterfinals.

Quinn Ewers is just the second member of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class, but it’s already shaping up as a great one.

Just two weeks ago the Longhorns secured four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson – another in-state pickup. 247Sports already rates Texas’ class as No. 19 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12.

Will the Longhorns finish the 2022 recruiting season with the best class in the country?