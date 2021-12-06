Quinn Ewers’ Dad Shares Update On His Son’s Decision

Quinn Ewers entering the transfer portal and leaving Ohio State has created an intense waiting period for a lot of college football fans. But what does Ewers’ family say about his impending decision?

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Ewers’ father revealed that the decision will not be coming today. Ewers was recently in Lubbock to visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders, spoke to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian over the phone, and is set to visit TCU this week.

So it appears that Ewers is going to be continuing his college football career at a school in the Lone Star State. We just don’t know which one yet.

Ewers initially committed to the Texas Longhorns in August of 2020. But this past August, right before the start of the 2021 season, he flipped his commitment to Ohio State.

If he was hoping to get playing time as a freshman though, he was out of luck. Ewers didn’t see his first snaps with the Buckeyes until November.

I know there's a lot of speculation swirling about Quinn Ewers and when he could decide. His dad, Curtis, tells 247Sports that a decision will not come today. https://t.co/kJffdEYdG5 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 6, 2021

247Sports currently has Texas as the favorites to land Quinn Ewers. Hummer noted that Steve Sarkisian was recruiting him back when he was at Alabama.

It would certainly be a big boost for Sarkisian and the Longhorns to bring back the QB they lost just before the 2021 season. But a player of Quinn Ewers’ potential could be a massive get for Texas Tech or TCU too.

The decision is coming soon. And the balance of power in the Big 12 could potentially swing based on Ewers’ decision.