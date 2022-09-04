Quinn Ewers' Texas Football Debut Is Off To An Ugly Start
Texas is expecting big things out of Quinn Ewers, but it's clearly going to be a work in progress.
Ewers' first official pass of his Texas football career fell incomplete. His second? An interception by the Louisiana Monroe defense.
Not a good start for the young quarterback.
"Quinn Ewers' second pass as a Texas Longhorn is picked off on a rollout. Tried to make a play when it wasn't there," said Adam Rittenberg.
"In his second ever pass at Texas, Quinn Ewers is picked off vs Louisiana-Monroe," wrote Pickswise.
"Quinn Ewers throwing a pick on his second attempt tonight isn't good for the brand," said Ari Wasserman.
It's still early. Quinn Ewers simply needs to find a groove and Texas should be in good shape.