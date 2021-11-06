Rece Davis’ Comment About Texas Is Going Viral Today

The quote of the day belongs to ESPN’s Rece Davis. During this Saturday’s edition of “College GameDay,” he took a playful jab at the Texas Longhorns.

When discussing Texas’ three-game losing streak, Davis mentioned the recent scandal surrounding the football program.

“One minute, you got a three-touchdown lead over Oklahoma,” Davis said. “Next thing you know, you’re on a three-game losing streak serves as an AP Poll Assassin. Pet monkeys connected to the staff, trying to strip trick-or-treaters down to the bone.”

On Monday night, it was reported that Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks‘ girlfriend’s monkey attacked a young trick-or-treater on Halloween. Bank’s girlfriend, Danielle Thomas, reportedly went by the nickname “Pole Assassin.”

🚨POLE ASSASSIN🚨 Rece Davis is a legend for this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/oRNBQMOSoo — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 6, 2021

Local officials in Austin are currently investigating this bizarre situation.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Thomas said that she “had a haunted house on one side gated off” and “had no idea (the child) went in my backyard.” She then acknowledged the attack, but said she didn’t know about it “until a doctor of neighborhood told me.”

Thomas deleted her Twitter account once this story gained a lot of attention.

The Longhorns will try to put this wild story behind them for tonight’s showdown with the Cyclones. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.