Recruiting Experts React To Arch Manning Visit Cost News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Last weekend, Sam Khan at The Athletic published an in-depth piece on how much Texas spent during Arch Manning's official visit.

According to Khan, the Longhorns spent $280,000 to entertain Manning and eight other recruits on their official back in June. The investment paid off in a major way, as Texas wound up landing the five-star signal caller.

Discussing the lavish splurging on this week's episode of "Preps to Pros," 247Sports' Cooper Petagna said the 280 grand is simply the "price of doing business."

His partner Andrew Ivins agreed that it was money well spent by Texas.

"I think it's worth every penny, they're paying, what, a quarter of a million dollars for how much Arch Manning could potentially make the University of Texas over the next not only four, five, six years," Ivins said. "But let's talk decades assuming he plays to the level we think he can play football at as a quarterback."

While Manning was the grand prize of that recruiting weekend, he isn't the only prospect from that official visit to pick the Longhorns, a fact not lost on Petagna.

"As of now, four of the nine visitors on that visit have committed to the Texas Longhorns," Petagna said. " I remember when Kirby Smart first got to the University of Georgia, there were a lot of questions on how much money Georgia was spending. I don't hear those questions now."

Texas' 2023 recruiting haul currently ranks second nationally behind only Alabama. The Longhorns hold commitments from three five-star prospects and 13 four-stars.

