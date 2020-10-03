The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Refs In Today’s Texas vs. TCU Game Are Getting Destroyed

Shot of the Texas Longhorns cheerleaders performing during game.AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 21: The Texas Longhorns cheerleaders perform during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns hosted the TCU Horned Frogs in a pivotal Big 12 showdown.

Texas found its second win of the season last weekend thanks to a miraculous comeback against Texas Tech. This afternoon, TCU jumped out to an early lead, putting the Longhorns in a familiar position.

Texas eventually battled back and tied the game at 14 early in the second quarter. However, Longhorns fans – and others – think the team should be winning the contest.

The officials for today’s game have been getting crushed on social media for their questionable calls. Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

Even Texas A&M Aggies are in shock at how bad the officiating has been this afternoon.

The game isn’t even to halftime yet, but the Longhorns already have nine penalties for 70 yards. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have seven penalties for 58 yards.

In the first seven minutes of the game, there were eight accepted penalties. The officials have made Saturday’s game all about them and the fans watching from home are furious.

As for the play on the field, the Longhorns aren’t doing themselves any favors there either. TCU has racked up over 250 yards of offense with just under two minutes left to play in the first half.

TCU holds a 17-14 lead.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.