Refs In Today’s Texas vs. TCU Game Are Getting Destroyed

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns hosted the TCU Horned Frogs in a pivotal Big 12 showdown.

Texas found its second win of the season last weekend thanks to a miraculous comeback against Texas Tech. This afternoon, TCU jumped out to an early lead, putting the Longhorns in a familiar position.

Texas eventually battled back and tied the game at 14 early in the second quarter. However, Longhorns fans – and others – think the team should be winning the contest.

The officials for today’s game have been getting crushed on social media for their questionable calls. Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

TCU – Texas game is unwatchable thanks to the refs Official review after official review. Flags every snap, some flags reviewed and picked up LET THEM PLAY — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 3, 2020

Even Texas A&M Aggies are in shock at how bad the officiating has been this afternoon.

As a completely Biased viewer, I can firmly say that Texas is getting beat by the refs. Some of these (no) calls have been ridiculous. — Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) October 3, 2020

The game isn’t even to halftime yet, but the Longhorns already have nine penalties for 70 yards. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have seven penalties for 58 yards.

In the first seven minutes of the game, there were eight accepted penalties. The officials have made Saturday’s game all about them and the fans watching from home are furious.

As for the play on the field, the Longhorns aren’t doing themselves any favors there either. TCU has racked up over 250 yards of offense with just under two minutes left to play in the first half.

TCU holds a 17-14 lead.