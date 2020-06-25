Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, only to have the prestigious award taken away due to his family receiving impermissible benefits.

The former USC Trojans star finished No. 1 in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young finished in second.

Bush confirmed this week that Young turned down the chance to accept his revoked Heisman Trophy.

“Vince showed me love that even some of the closest people to me didn’t show,” Bush explained to Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk on Tuesday.

There was a story that they tried to give @ReggieBush's Heisman trophy to @VinceYoung10 and Vince refused #McAfeeAndHawk "Vince showed me love that even some of the closest people to me didn't show" pic.twitter.com/3zTzIPWO8x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2020

Bush finished in first place in the 2005 Heisman Trophy voting with 2,541 total points. Young came in second place with 1,608 points. Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart came in third.

The NCAA announced sanctions against USC in 2010, citing impermissible benefits received by Bush’s family in 2004 and ’05. Bush returned the Heisman Trophy that year amid speculation it would be revoked.

The 2005 Heisman Trophy has remained vacant, although it appears Young was given the chance to accept it.

There are growing calls for the Heisman Trust to return the trophy to Bush. He told McAfee and Hawk that he’s heard those calls.

“I don’t want to put nothing out there,” Bush said. “You know, I’ve heard conversations and things.”

Bush amassed 2,611 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 2005. He remains one of the most-electric players in college football history, Heisman Trophy or not.