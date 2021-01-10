Report: Steve Sarkisian Looking To Poach A Top Oklahoma Assistant

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is already immersing himself in the Red River Rivalry.

Sarkisian, just days after being hired by the Longhorns, is targeting Oklahoma receivers coach Dennis Simmons to join his staff in Austin, per a report by 247Sports.

Simmons is one of the best at his craft, both in the recruiting world and in developing player talent. The Sooners recruit the receiver position almost better than anyone, thanks to Simmons’ contributions.

Sarkisian also has major ties to the Oklahoma assistant. Sarkisian and Simmons played together at BYU. Poaching a top Oklahoma assistant would be quite the first move for the new Texas head coach.

“Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is hard at work assembling his first-year staff with the Longhorns and reportedly is targeting one of rival Oklahoma’s top assistants to join him in Austin. Horns247’s Chip Brown is reporting Oklahoma coach Dennis Simmons, one of Sarkisian’s former teammates at BYU, is drawing major interest from the Texas side to take over in the same position — wide receivers coach,” writes Brad Crawford at 247Sports.

Lincoln Riley can’t afford to let assistants like Dennis Simmons slip away. Steve Sarkisian’s connection to Simmons and Texas’ lure may be too good to pass down, though.

The Red River Rivalry is already heating up with Sarkisian now at Texas. Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley are two of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

It’s only fitting they’ll now square off each year in the Red River Classic – and poach each other’s assistants while they’re at it.

