Report: Interesting Name Surfaces For The Texas Job

Indiana is the latest college basketball program to dip into its past and hire a former player with NBA ties. Could Texas be next?

Ever since the news broke that Shaka Smart was leaving Texas to take the job at Marquette, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard was named as the most obvious option to replace him. Beard is a Texas alum and former grad assistant with the Longhorns.

However, a second name that surfaced among media whispering was former Longhorn star and current Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey. Ivey reportedly has the support of Nets superstar and former Texas standout Kevin Durant.

According to CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, Texas is at least “considering” going down the former player route and tabbing Ivey to lead the program.

There’s some thought in basketball circles that Texas is at least considering also going down the former player route. Chris Beard obviously remains the most-proven possible option. But Nets assistant Royal Ivey, a former Longhorn, continues to come up in conversations. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 28, 2021

Ivey was a member of Texas’ Final Four team in 2003 before embarking on an NBA playing career from 2004-14.

When his playing days ended, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard immediately went into coaching with the Oklahoma City Thunder G League team from 2014-16. From 2016-18 he was on staff with the Thunder at the NBA level before a two-year stint with the New York Knicks.

Ivey is currently in his first season coaching in Brooklyn.