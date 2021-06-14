In today’s age of recruiting, winning is the strongest sales pitch. Texas football still has some work to do in that department. But a strong season or two could be the edge the Longhorns need to land the talented Arch Manning.

Manning has been the story of the college football world so far this off-season, and he’s still in high school. The 2023 prospect is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, but he doesn’t just have the name recognition going for him. He’s a talented and polished prospect, and is certainly living up to this hype.

Programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Clemson are expected to be in the mix to land the five star. But that’s not all. Texas football is starting to make some noise.

Manning paid the Longhorns a visit over the weekend. Reports are flooding in indicating Steve Sarkisian knocked it out of the park. Josh Pate of 247Sports believes Texas is in the mix to land Manning, but it’ll need to have a strong couple of seasons to further persuade the five star to choose Austin as his next home.

“I think they hit a home run, I think they are squarely in the mix for Arch Manning,” Pate said of Texas, via 247Sports. “But eventually, they’re going to have to have something tangible. Because there’s going to be too much tangible result to be seen from Alabama and the likes of Clemson. Texas has got to get it done. They have to show you something in weeks one and two because if you are to come out of summer on this massive recruiting hype wave and then you start to show product on the field earlier than anyone expected, that starts a snowball effect. That’s how you really start to take off in recruiting even in year one under a new staff and that’s how incredible things can happen.”

Texas football has the foundation in place to start becoming a winning program, once again.

Steve Sarkisian has already made an impact, both in the recruiting game and in the offensive scheme.

If the Longhorns have a big 2021 season, they’ll have an even stronger pitch to Arch Manning.