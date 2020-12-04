Report: Texas Officials Met With Urban Meyer This Week

Texas Longhorns officials reportedly met with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week.

According to a report from Football Scoop, both University of Texas president Jay Hartzell and athletics director Chris Del Conte flew to meet with Meyer. The move comes amid rumors that Texas is willing to move on from current head coach Tom Herman.

Over the past few weeks, rumors about Herman’s job status have grown louder. With each passing upset loss and player who decides to leave the program, it becomes more likely that Herman won’t be there for long.

Of course, if Texas can land a coach like Urban Meyer, moving on from Herman becomes much easier. But can the Longhorns lure Meyer out of retirement and back onto the sideline?

According to Football Scoop, Texas is doing “everything” possible to land Meyer.

From the report:

“They’re doing everything they can do to convince him,” said a source with direct knowledge of the talks between Texas officials and Meyer. Texas’ ability to lure Meyer out of retirement after two years has been considered by most to be a long shot.

Meyer would need to completely rebuild his coaching staff after stepping down from Ohio State following the 2018 season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day retained most of Meyer’s top assistants. Football Scoop noted that not all would likely leave the Buckeyes if Meyer takes a new job.

This is one to keep an eye on.