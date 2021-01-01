Report: Sam Ehlinger Makes Decision On 2021 NFL Draft

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has reportedly made a decision on whether or not he’ll enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ehlinger is just a few days removed from leading the Longhorns to a 55-23 blowout win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. The veteran signal-caller went down with a shoulder injury late in the first half, though. He wound up missed the entirety of the second half, finishing with 160 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Ehlinger’s a senior. But given the circumstances of the 2020 season, the NCAA ruled this year won’t count towards player’s collegiate eligibility, meaning Ehlinger could return for another year if he so chooses.

It doesn’t appear he’ll be doing so. Ehlinger has reportedly decided to forego another year and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The Texas senior has yet to make an official announcement, though.

Hearing Texas senior QB Sam Ehlinger will skip his extra year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Waiting for Ehlinger to make an official announcement. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 1, 2021

If true, Sam Ehlinger’s Texas career has come to an end. There were plenty of ups and downs over the years.

Ehlinger led the Longhorns to four-straight bowl games during his career, including a trip to the Texas Bowl, two trips to the Alamo Bowl and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Texas won all four bowl games, including a thrilling upset of Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Ehlinger’s NFL future is questionable, considering he isn’t exactly an NFL prototype. He’ll most likely be a late-round selection, if he’s selected at all.

Texas, meanwhile, looks ahead to a new era following Ehlinger’s turbulent tenure with the program.