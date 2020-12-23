Sam Ehlinger Admits He’s Considering Return To Texas In 2021

Sam Ehlinger has been the starter for the vast majority of his time with Texas football, going back to his freshman season in 2017. There’s a chance he winds up pulling off something extremely rare at the college level: being a fifth-year starter at a major football program.

Due to the uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has presented a one-year eligibility freeze for players. That means Ehlinger could return for a fifth season, despite having 45 games over four seasons under his belt. Ehlinger has been an impressive college quarterback, even despite Texas’ uneven play. He is not expected to be a super high NFL Draft pick, however.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Ehlinger as his No. 125 2021 NFL Draft prospect, and the 10th ranked quarterback in the field. This draft is expected to be stacked at QB, with Trevor Lawrence expected to be the top pick, and Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Kyle Trask all looking like potential first rounders. That could work in Ehlinger’s advantage, if those quarterbacks are all taken very early. One could also argue that he could wait and potentially be in a more favorable draft class next year, with an additional year of play under his belt.

“I have given thought to it. I haven’t come to a conclusion yet,” Sam Ehlinger told the media today, per 247Sports. “I want to try to enjoy these last few weeks. But I haven’t closed one door on anything yet.”

#Texas senior QB Sam Ehlinger on his decision about next year: "I’m blessed to be in a position where there are two really positive options. "After the bowl game, I’ll sit down with my family and people I trust and talk it over and see what’s the best direction to head." — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 23, 2020

On the year, Ehlinger is completing 60.1-percent of his throws, passing for 2,406 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions, with 382 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. His numbers are pretty in line with where they’ve been over the last two seasons on a per game basis.

After a career like Ehlinger’s, most players would be ready to test the waters. He has been the heart and soul of the Texas football program though, and he could really leave an everlasting mark on the program with another year, especially if he helped Tom Herman’s program get over the hump.

It seems likely that the Alamo Bowl will be his final game, but you can’t count anything out yet.

