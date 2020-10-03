Sam Ehlinger Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Upset Loss

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns hosted the TCU Horned Frogs as the Longhorns looked to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the Horned Frogs had other things on their mind. TCU had no trouble moving the ball on Saturday afternoon to the tune of over 450 yards of total offense.

Trailing 33-29, it looked like the Longhorns were headed for the go-ahead touchdown. Unfortunately, running back Keontay Ingram fumbled on TCU’s one-yard line as he tried to fight for the score.

That secured the win for TCU, which moved to 1-1 on the season. With the heartbreaking loss at home, the Longhorns moved to 2-1.

Following the loss, senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a brutally honest reaction to losing.

“Losing. Losing bothers me the most. This university deserves better,” he told reporters after the game.

Sam Ehlinger looked crushed on Zoom. "Losing. Losing bothers me the most. This university deserves better." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger struggled during the first half, but led the Longhorns back over the final 30 minutes of the game. He had the team in great position to secure their third win of the season before the fumble.

He finished the game 17-of-36 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception. Ehlinger also added 49 yards on the ground.

Following the loss, Texas is likely eliminated from College Football Playoff competition yet again. The Longhorns would need to win-out and look impressive doing so to have a chance at the playoff.