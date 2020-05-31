Sam Ehlinger Shares Message Supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Dozens of athletes have been voicing their support for the black community following George Floyd’s tragic death earlier this week. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the latest to share his thoughts on the ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter movement.

In an emotional one-minute dialogue, Ehlinger apologized to the black community for how they have been treated. The Texas quarterback also referenced scripture, citing the popular saying “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Ehlinger also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for being able to play college football and share “relationships and friendships” with his black teammates. The tragic killing of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis this week has clearly impacted the Texas quarterback as it has many others.

To cap off a tremendous message of support, Ehlinger shared a “BlackLivesMatter” hashtag with his tweet. Check out his one-minute video in the tweet below:

From the Texas quarterback on Twitter:

“Over the last few days, my heart has been extremely heavy,” Ehlinger said. “I can’t find the right words to describe how I’m feeling, but I wanted to put out a video to try to capture as much as I could. I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood. Playing college football has taught me a lot of lessons, but probably the one I’m most thankful for is the relationships and friendships I have built with my teammates. I realize nobody should be differently because of their skin color. I’ve formed unbelievable relationships with guys I’m so thankful for.”

“I would just like to say that I’m extremely sorry for the way the black community has been treated,” Sam Ehlinger said, ending his poignant message.

The Texas quarterback is using his platform for a tremendous cause during this tumultuous time.

