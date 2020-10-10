Sam Ehlinger Has A Telling Comment After Today’s Loss

This was supposed to be the year for Texas.

The Longhorns entered the 2020 season with Big 12 championship hopes and College Football Playoff aspirations. Oklahoma was also viewed as a legitimate contender, but the Sooners were breaking in a new quarterback.

Instead, Texas has likely fallen out of the Big 12 and College Football Playoff picture about a month into the season.

Texas lost in four overtimes to Oklahoma on Saturday. The loss drops the Longhorns to 2-2 on the season heading into mid-October.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a telling comment on the state of the program after the loss.

“We have the talent; that’s not the issue. We have the schemes; that’s not the issue. We always seem to be tripping ourselves up, getting in our own way, making mistakes at crucial times and the best teams don’t do that,” Ehlinger said postgame.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones had a message for Ehlinger: “That means it’s the coach, Sam,” he tweeted.

Texas might not be as talented as Ehlinger thinks, but that would fall on the coaching staff, too.

that would also fall on the coach. https://t.co/BqIJxOyQbW — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 10, 2020

This is year four for Herman at Texas. He hasn’t been terrible, but he hasn’t been great (or even very good for most of the time).

It will be very interesting to see how Texas handles everything moving forward in 2020.