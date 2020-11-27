Sam Ehlinger’s Answer To Question About Tom Herman Is Going Viral

Just when Texas football starts to build momentum this season, Tom Herman’s team suffers a heartbreaking loss at home to Iowa State. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was asked about his coach’s future after the game.

The Longhorns had the lead for nearly the entire game, but then gave up a late touchdown to Breece Hall with a little over a minute remaining. Sam Ehlinger had a golden opportunity to orchestrate a game-tying drive in his final start in Austin. However, the senior quarterback took a late sack that forced Herman to settle for a 57-yard field goal attempt to send the game into overtime.

Cameron Dicker’s field goal attempt had the distance from 57 yards out. Unfortunately it hooked left at the last second, resulting in a devastating loss for Texas.

After the game was over, Ehlinger was asked if coaching has been a problem for the Longhorns. His response was an eye-opener to say the least.

“It’s never fully on the coaching staff,” Sam Ehlinger told reporters. “That’s the million dollar question that everyone’s been trying to figure out for the last 10 years.”

Ehlinger asked if Herman got the most out of these players, or if coaching in general is the problem: "That’s the million dollar question everybody’s trying to figure out the last 10 years." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Herman was asked if he’s the right guy for the job at Texas. Despite the recent loss to Iowa State, he remained upbeat about the program’s future.

“That’s not for me to decide. I feel like where we have the program right now than where it was when we took over, the future is very bright. I feel great about the trajectory of our program.”

Texas football is 30-18 with Tom Herman at the helm. It’s not an abysmal record, but the standard at Texas is championship or bust. As of now, the program isn’t close to reaching the College Football Playoff anytime soon.

