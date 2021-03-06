Look: Sam Ehlinger’s Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral This Afternoon

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a puzzling prospect heading into this year’s NFL draft. Some analysts believe the long-time Longhorns starter has legitimate potential as an NFL QB, others are not so sold.

A video released on Saturday afternoon may see his draft stock move in a positive direction. Putting some criticisms about his arm strength to bed, Ehlinger launched a ball 77 yards into the arms of an unmoving target.

“SaM EhLIngEr dOEsnt hAve A StROng aRm,” Ehlinger’s player development consultant Bobby Stroupe wrote above the video. “77 yards on a dime without putting the pedal all the way down. False narratives end on 3/11 at Texas pro day. Stay tuned.”

SaM EhLIngEr dOEsnt hAve A StROng aRm 🤷‍♂️ 👀 @sehlinger3 🚀 77 yards on a dime without putting the pedal all the way down. False narratives end on 3/11 at Texas pro day. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/x9jIyq40ix — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) March 6, 2021

While it’s hard to argue with that kind of distance, there are still some significant concerns surrounding Sam Ehlinger as a passer.

Accuracy has long been an issue for the Texas QB. Through four seasons in Austin, Ehlinger completed a pretty average 62.5 percent on 1,476 pass attempts. While he seemingly has a solid understanding of the game, his specs as a passer just don’t match up with the level needed to succeed in the NFL.

In the college game, Ehlinger’s athleticism and escapability bailed him out when his arm couldn’t get the job done. In his four-year Longhorns tenure, the dual-threat QB rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 touchdowns. While his speed is solid, it’s not elite. With the narrowing talent gap in the NFL, Ehlinger’s athleticism will be far less effective.

While physically he may not fit the bill, Ehlinger could bring some excellent qualities to a franchise as a backup. As a four-year starter and two-time captain for Texas, the seasoned quarterback has plenty of experience leading a locker room. His energy and drive could help land him a spot as a long-term NFL backup.

Right now, most draft analysts have Ehlinger going somewhere in the later rounds on the third day of selections.

