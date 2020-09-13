Sam Ehlinger’s 1st Half Stats Were Even Better Than Spencer Rattler’s

If you thought Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler’s first-half stats Saturday night were impressive, wait until you see Sam Ehlinger’s. The Texas quarterback is on absolute fire against UTEP right now.

The college football world had plenty of reactions for Oklahoma’s new starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler. The five-star recruit had a near-perfect half, completing 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri State. It’s one of the more impressive first-half performances over the past few years. Believe it or not, Ehlinger’s first-half stat-line was even better.

The senior quarterback threw for a whopping 429 yards and five touchdowns in the first two quarters of play Saturday night. Granted, it came against the UTEP defense, but it’s still mighty impressive.

Ehlinger’s 429 passing yards came on 75 percent completion percentage. The Texas quarterback has broken the Longhorns’ record for most passing yards in one half of play.

Sam Ehlinger in the FIRST HALF: 24/32

429 yards

5 TDs (📸 @TexasFootball) pic.twitter.com/Zi7dRZ7xGN — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2020

Is Texas back? It’s the question we’ve all been asking for years now. But the Longhorns haven’t been capable of winning the big games.

Ehlinger’s without a doubt on a mission this year, though. The senior quarterback has all the experience and talent necessary to help the Longhorns win the Big 12 title and even have a shot at the College Football Playoff.

If Ehlinger plays consistent and the Texas defense steps up to the plate, the Longhorns may officially be “back.” Following tonight’s game, Texas will have two weeks to prepare for rival Texas Tech on Sept. 26.