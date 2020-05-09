Savion Byrd, No. 6 Offensive Tackle In 2021, Announces Top 14 Schools

Savion Byrd is one of the most sought after recruits in the 2021 cycle. The four-star offensive lineman is starting to narrow down his recruitment.

Byrd announced his top 14 schools Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound recruit’s top 14 includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M, per his Twitter announcement.

There’s no shortage of elite programs in Byrd’s top 14. SMU is the lone Group of 5 school included and may just be the favorite to land the elite lineman. Byrd’s high school coach, Reginald Samples, is the father of SMU running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples. Ra’Shaad is Byrd’s main recruiter in this process.

But that connection may not be enough to sway Byrd away from more prominent programs. It’ll be interesting to see how his recruitment shakes out.

All glory to him..Top 14 Top 5 comin soon🤫 pic.twitter.com/PXpBM8n7IA — savion byrd (@byrd_savion) May 9, 2020

If SMU isn’t the pick, the Texas native will likely choose between the in-state schools. One can assume Texas and Texas A&M will be in the final running. Byrd says he will announce his top five schools soon.

The four-star offensive lineman is a raw prospect. Savion Byrd played primarily defensive tackle during his junior year. Many expect him to flip back over to offensive line this upcoming season, given that’s the position schools are recruiting him for.

Byrd is a high-priority target for his top 14 schools moving forward. Where do you think the elite recruit will end up?