Sharon Shipley, the mother of Jordan and Jaxon Shipley, was found dead at Kirby Lake in Abilene, Texas.

Shipley’s body was found on Monday morning after a search with Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Abilene Police Department.

The cause of death is unknown at this time as police continue their investigation.

Bob Shipley, Sharon’s husband, has announced a celebration of life ceremony for Sharon that will take place this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

Thanks so much for your thoughts and prayers. We lost Sharon yesterday and are saddened but know she is in the arms of her Lord now. For those of you asking, here are the arrangements:

Celebration of Life

Saturday 1/15 2pm

Beltway Park North Campus

2850 Highway 351

Abilene, Tx — Bob Shipley (@RobertShipley2) January 11, 2022

Jordan Shipley played for Texas from 2006-09 and finished with 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns on 248 catches. His best season came in 2009 which was his senior season when he finished with 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns on 116 catches.

His brother Jaxon played at the school from 2011-14 and was also a wide receiver. In his four seasons there, he finished with 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns on 218 receptions.

Sharon’s body was found close to 3 p.m. CT at Lake Kirby and was identified shortly thereafter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Shipley family and Texas community.