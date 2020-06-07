Shemar Turner, Elite 4-Star Defensive End, Announces Top 5 Schools

DeSoto high school standout defensive end Shemar Turner is narrowing down his recruit. The elite four-star prospect took to Twitter Saturday evening to announce his top five schools.

It’s unclear if Turner has a favorite school just yet. But it’s safe to assume the Texas standout will opt to stay in-state. Turner’s top five schools includes two Texas universities and a total of four SEC programs.

The four-star defensive end’s top five includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. The Longhorns and Aggies figure to be in the running until the end. The Longhorns might have the best shot to land who many consider to be the top defensive prospect in all of Texas, though so far the experts at 247 and Rivals haven’t made predictions.

The individual 247Sports‘ rating service ranks Turner the No. 6 SDE and 67th prospect in the 2021 cycle. More importantly, he’s the 10th highest-rated recruit in the talent-rich state of Texas. Turner’s top five schools announcement can be found in the tweet below:

Shemar Turner won’t need much time in the weight room to acclimate to the physicality of college football. At 6-foot-3.5, 260 pounds, the four-star prospect should provide an instant impact for the university he chooses.

Turner is a versatile defensive lineman, able to line up inside or out on the edge. That versatility will allow defensive coaches to line him up in different schematic sets.

The four-star Texas prospect has kept his recruitment to himself up to this point. But we now know Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are all in the mix.