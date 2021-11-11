The University of Texas football team has been under fire for an NSFW video which surfaced earlier this week.

The Longhorns lost their fourth straight game last Saturday, falling to the Iowa State Cyclones in a 30-7 blowout. A video surfaced this week of the Texas bus ride home after the game.

In the video, Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis blasted his players during the ride home. Plenty of expletives were used.

Reporters pressed Steve Sarkisian about the incident during a press conference on Thursday. The Texas head coach surprisingly defended his assistant coach and praised him for his passion for the game.

“You could hear the passion in Bo’s voice,” Sarkisian said regarding the video. “We really believe in the staff we hired and what we came here to do. … What we’re doing here is not for everybody. … The ones who are in the locker room are going to be committed to the culture we’re on.”

On the video getting out, Steve Sarkisian said it's unfortunate that a player shared it and the issue will be handled internally. "What we're doing here is not for everybody….the ones who are in the locker room are going to be committed to the culture we're on." — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 11, 2021

Let’s make something clear: this is football. Coaches are coaching for their jobs week in and week out. And clearly Bo Davis wants to win games – who doesn’t?

Few places in the country have as high of expectations as those which surround Texas football. The Longhorns are haunted by their rich, championship history and now they can’t even win Big 12 games against small programs.

Steve Sarkisian fully endorses his coaches holding his players accountable. That kind of culture should pay dividends in the long run.

The Longhorns will try and end their four-game losing streak this Saturday versus Kansas.