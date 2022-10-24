Steve Sarkisian Apologizes For What He Did After Loss Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian issued an apology to fans on Monday, but not for his team's loss at Oklahoma State.

Rather, Sark said he was sorry the team did not stop to sing "The Eyes of Texas" following the 41-34 defeat in Stillwater.

Sarkisian reinstated singing the school song after games as a mandatory tradition after his predecessor Tom Herman allowed players to choose whether they wanted to sing or not.

"As you know, I owe an apology to Longhorn Nation," Sarkisian said, via ESPN. "I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing 'The Eyes of Texas' when the game was done. That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended."

Many Texas fans are bullish about the team participating in "The Eyes of Texas," despite the controversial history of the tune.

However, we'd guess even they are more concerned about the fact the Longhorns committed 14 penalties and blew a double-digit lead against Oklahoma State. Sarkisian, whose teams have blown double-digit advantages five times since he was hired in 2021, is now 10-10 as Texas' head coach.

Texas is 5-3 on the season heading into its bye week. The Longhorns will play next on November 5 when they travel to Kansas State.