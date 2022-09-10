Steve Sarkisian Asked If Quinn Ewers Will Return

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers was having a phenomenal first half vs. No. 1 Alabama before leaving the game with an apparent injury. Unfortunately, it looks like we have seen the last of him.

Steve Sarkisian was asked at the end of the first half whether or not we'd see Ewers return to the game in the second half. Sark didn't give out any new information.

"Steve Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers returning: 'I'm not sure yet,'" said Sarkisian, via Shehan Jeyarajah.

Steve Sarkisian doesn't announce injury news mid-game, so it's unlikely he was ever going to provide an update on Quinn Ewers.

With that being said, Hudson Card is still in the game for the Longhorns in the second half. That's a clear indication Quinn Ewers' day is probably done.

Texas and Alabama are tied at 10 early in the second half. Tune into FOX to watch the final two quarters.