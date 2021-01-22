Steve Sarkisian Denies Latest Texas Coaching Rumors

Steve Sarkisian is currently in the process of putting together a strong supporting cast at Texas. That being said, the latest rumor involving the Longhorns’ coaching staff may have been a tad premature.

It was reported earlier this week that Texas would hire Mike Stoops as its linebackers coach. Stoops’ seven-year tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners ended in 2018, but he remains a well-respected coach in college football.

Although it would be interesting to see Stoops join Sarkisian’s staff at Texas, it appears that pairing will not come to fruition.

When talking to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman this Friday morning, Sarkisian said the Longhorns will not hire Stoops. However, he does have another candidate in mind for linebackers coach.

“I’m really excited about who we’re talking to,” Sarkisian told Davis.

Stoops has spent the last two seasons as an analyst for Alabama, which is why he was immediately linked to Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. It makes sense for coaches to bring familiar faces along with them for a new job.

While the search is still on for a linebackers coach, Texas recently announced that its hiring Pete Kwiatkowski as its defensive coordinator. He was part of Washington’s staff for seven years and comes from the Chris Petersen coaching tree.

The future of Texas’ football program hinges on the staff that Sarkisian hires. So far, so good.

