Steve Sarkisian Has Honest Comment About Being Fired From USC

It’s been a turbulent couple of years for new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Just five years ago, USC fired Sarkisian after the college football head coach’s struggle with alcohol. Sark went through plenty of “dark days” after leaving Southern California.

“I didn’t know where my career was necessarily going five years ago, had just gotten let go from USC,” Sarkisian said this week on the Dan Patrick Show, via 247Sports. “There were some dark days. Everyone says when you get let go, you get that paycheck and everything is great as a coach. It still stings. It’s still a big old piece of humble pie. I just had to recreate myself as a coach, as a person.”

“And I didn’t know If I would be a head coach again five years ago, but as the years went on and I started to work in Atlanta and at Alabama, I had a feeling I’d be a head coach again,” Sarkisian continued. “I just wanted it to be the right one. I didn’t know what the right one would be. But Texas was the right one and I jumped at it.”

Steve Sarkisian is finally getting another crack at being a head coach – and he’ll fulfill that role with one of the biggest brands in football.

Sark has the tough task of trying to turn Texas back into a national contender.

To do so, he’ll have to get past Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) and Matt Campbell (Iowa State) – two of the better coaches in the sport – in the Big 12.