Steve Sarkisian Has Message For Texas Fans Amid Losing Streak

At one point early on in the 2021 season, we all thought Texas was “back.” We couldn’t have been more wrong.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns lost their sixth straight game on Saturday, this time falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas is now 4-7 on the year and won’t be eligible for a bowl game. It’ll conclude its season next Saturday against Kansas State.

Sarkisian sent a message to Texas fans on Saturday following his team’s ugly and disappointing loss to the Mountaineers.

“I think the first thing to the fan base is don’t think that our players aren’t working hard and trying hard,” Sarkisian said. “Our guys are battling and they’re competing, and I just told them that.”

Sark: "I think the first thing to the fan base is don't think that our players aren't working hard and trying hard. Our guys are battling and they're competing, and I just told them that." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 20, 2021

It’s one thing to battle. It’s another to win football games. Texas does not know how to do so right now.

It’s worth questioning whether or not Steve Sarkisian is capable of being a successful head coach. He’s a brilliant coordinator, but has yet to prove he’s capable of leading a program to success.

Sarkisian isn’t on the hot seat. The Longhorns will give him at least one more season. But a win next Saturday would go a long way to inspire confidence in Sark for next season. A loss to the Wildcats and fans will already be calling for Texas to make a head coaching change.

Sarkisian’s reputation is on the line next Saturday when Texas takes on Kansas State.