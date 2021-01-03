Steve Sarkisian Outlines Expectations For Texas Program

There may be no program in college football with the resources and inherent advantages of Texas football. It now falls to Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to succeed where Tom Herman and Charlie Strong failed over the last seven years.

This morning, the Longhorns made a somewhat surprising decision to move on from Tom Herman. It seemed like the program was ready to give Herman one more year after its failed pursuit of Urban Meyer, but instead, he was let go after a 7-3 season with a second straight Alamo Bowl win.

After some conflicting reports, the program followed it up by confirming the hire of Sarkisian. The former Washington and USC head coach emerged as one of college football’s top offensive coordinators under Nick Saban at Alabama. Now, his redemption arc has come full circle.

The pressure will be there from day one though. Sarkisian acknowledged Texas’ impressive potential, and didn’t undersell the expectations for the Longhorns program in speaking to the UT media.

Sark: There's championship talent on this team. Clearly, there's work to be done or a change wouldn't be made. That's a responsibility of mine. We will get that done. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 2, 2021

Steve Sarkisian: It's my responsibility to make the perception become a reality that Texas is a perennial powerhouse, that we are always in the discussion year in and year out for the College Football Playoff and a Big 12 championship. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 2, 2021

Texas has never made the College Football Playoff, and its last Big 12 title came back in 2009. The team won the BCS national title under Mack Brown in 2005, against a USC team that featured Sark as quarterbacks coach.

Steve Sarkisian landed his first head coaching job at Washington in 2009. He went 34-29 with a 24-21 record in Pac-12 play, bringing the Huskies to four straight bowl games before leaving for USC.

The Trojans hired him ahead of the 2014 season. The former Pete Carroll coordinator replaced Lane Kiffin, another eventual Nick Saban replication project, and went 9-4 (6-3) in his only full season in Los Angeles. After a 3-2 start in 2015, he was suspended and eventually let go, when alcohol-related issues on the job at both USC and Washington came to light.

His record at Washington and USC probably won’t sell Longhorns fans hard on this hire, but he did look like an elite coordinator at Alabama. He’ll need to find a way to bring in talent rivaling that of Nick Saban’s program to install the same thing there, and battle it out for College Football Playoff spots with Texas football.

[Longhorn Network]