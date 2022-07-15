Steve Sarkisian Makes Feelings On Nick Saban Abundantly Clear

On Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed a plethora of topics for Big 12 Media Days. At one point, he shared his thoughts on Alabama legend Nick Saban.

Sarkisian gave Saban all the credit for helping him revitalize his career as a college football coach.

“Yeah, an unbelievable amount of respect for Coach Saban and that program,” Sarkisian said, via AL.com. “Without Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be sitting here today in front of y’all. I owe a great deal to him. I owe so much to him, and I will never, ever forget that he and Ms. Terry have been tremendous in my life and my wife’s life and what they’ve done for us on and off the field, I owe them a great deal.”

After Sarkisian's stint with USC came to an end in 2015, he joined Alabama as an offensive analyst. He then made a brief stop in Atlanta to help out the Falcons before returning to Tuscaloosa.

In his second stint at Alabama, Sarkisian truly reinvented his image as an offensive-minded coach.

Following the 2020 season, Sarkisian was offered the head coaching job at Texas. He obviously couldn't turn that down.

Sarkisian's first season with the Longhorns finished with just a 5-7 record. Nonetheless, the future is bright for his program.

Texas will kick off the 2022 season against Louisiana-Monroe.